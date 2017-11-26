 26/11 Anniversary: PM Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Mumbai Police Among Those Who Pay Tributes
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 26/11 Anniversary: PM Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Mumbai Police Among Those Who Pay Tributes

26/11 Anniversary: PM Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Mumbai Police Among Those Who Pay Tributes

"We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Terrorism has become a global burden," Modi said.

By: || Updated: 26 Nov 2017 12:44 PM
26/11 Anniversary: PM Modi, Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis & Mumbai Police Among Those Who Pay Tributes

Image: PM Narendra Modi/Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its ninth anniversary and said terrorism has become a threat on humanity and global burden.

"We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Terrorism has become a global burden," Modi said in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".





He said India has been raising the issue of terror for the last four decades in the global platforms.

[MUST READ] 26/11 anniversary: It’s been 9 years but Pak still fails to act


"Initially, the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism," he said.

"The whole world needs to come together to be able to defeat this threat on humanity," the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a few state ministers laid wreaths at the police memorial in South Mumbai this morning and observed silence in memory of the bravehearts.

 






DGP Satish Mathur, Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and top police officials also paid tributes to the bravehearts.

Family members of those killed were among those who paid respect to the departed souls.

"To the 166 lives lost...to over 239 injured...to the innumerable memories etched on the firmament forever and to Mumbai, the city which picked up its pieces and started stronger than ever - A Salute and A Bow of Gratitude from Mumbai Police!" the Mumbai Police tweeted.





Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured when the terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India's commercial capital on November 26, 2008.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi urges humanitarian forces to defeat terrorism untidely

trending now

INDIA
Viral video: Cop hits speeding biker with lathi, seriously ...
INDIA
Fight us politically, not as cowards: TMC attacks Amu
TV
Why Avika Gor wanted to QUIT acting? Here's the ...