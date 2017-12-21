 26 year old mother gives birth to baby from 24 year old embryo
The 24-year-old embryo is believed to have been cryopreserved for longer than any other viable human embryo

By: || Updated: 21 Dec 2017 09:37 PM
New Delhi: The longest known frozen human embryo to result in a successful birth was born last month in Tennessee.

Tina Gibson and her husband Benjamin dreamt of becoming parents and they decided to make their wishes a reality with the help of the National Embryo Donation Centre (NEDC) in America.




Their daughter, Emma Wren, was born on November 25 after NEDC Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Keenan performed a frozen embryo transfer.

Baby Emma was conceived in October 1992 - a year and half after her mum's own birth.

The 24-year-old embryo is believed to have been cryopreserved for longer than any other viable human embryo.

