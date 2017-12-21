26 year old mother gives birth to baby from 24 year old embryo

MIRACLE BABY: Emma Wren was born after being frozen for more than 24 years as an embryo. Her mother says she's a miracle and will have quite the story to tell someday. @wbir READ: https://t.co/iSAw1Yk1jQ pic.twitter.com/k6TFCqLJNg — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) December 19, 2017

The longest known frozen human embryo to result in a successful birth was born last month in Tennessee.Image grab--Twitter @madisoncwadeTina Gibson and her husband Benjamin dreamt of becoming parents and they decided to make their wishes a reality with the help of the National Embryo Donation Centre (NEDC) in America.Their daughter, Emma Wren, was born on November 25 after NEDC Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Keenan performed a frozen embryo transfer.Image grab-Twitter @madisoncwadeBaby Emma was conceived in October 1992 - a year and half after her mum's own birth.The 24-year-old embryo is believed to have been cryopreserved for longer than any other viable human embryo.