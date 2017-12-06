25 yrs of Babri Masjid demolition: As left observes ‘black day’, VHP celebrates ‘day of valour’

Ayodhya: Massive security arrangements have been made in the city of ‘controversial’ Ayodhya as the demolition of Babri masjid completes 25 years on December 6, 2017. Sniffer dogs, metal detectors etc have kept an eye on every vehicle going inside Ayodhya.On one hand, all the left parties are celebrating black day, whereas VHP on the other hand would be celebrating ‘shaurya divas’ (day of valour).The security officials have pulled up their socks and are on high alert. Even bomb detectors are being used to check every passerby vehicle.Taking note of the gravity of the situation and the advisory issued by the Centre, the Faizabad administration has made heavy security deployments in the two towns.Police along with the CRPF and RAF have been deployed on roads and sensitive localities of Ayodhya, Faizabad. Regular search operations of the vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas in Ayodhya are being conducted.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a call for grand celebrations on 6 December to commemorate the silver jubilee of the demolition. Its associated organisation, the Bajrang Dal, will celebrate December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas' and'Vijay Diwas' (Victory Day) and have also issued appeal to people of Ayodhya - Faizabad to lit up their homes with lamps.Talking to media, VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said that not only homes but also temples in the temple town of Ayodhya and adjoining city Faizabad would be decorated and the day would be celebrated with much fan fare.As per our tradition we will organize a 'Shaurya Diwas' and 'Vijay Diwas' in Karsewakpuram, the VHP headquarters in Ayodhya, he said.Meanwhile, some Muslim organisations in Ayodhya - Faizabad will observe December 6 as "Yaum E Gham". A functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League said they will observe this day as Black Day.