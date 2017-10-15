24 fall ill after consuming food on-board Tejas Express

At least 24 passengers of the Goa-Mumbai Tejas Express on Sunday fell ill after consuming food served by on-board pantry car operator and were admitted to hospital, officials said. The IRCTC has launched an investigation.A Central Railway official, who did not want to be named, told IANS: "The passengers complained of uneasiness and nausea around 12.10 p.m. after eating the breakfast served to them."The train was stopped at Chiplon railway station around 3.15 p.m. and the passengers who complained were deboarded."The catering of Tejas Express is managed by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The train was on its way from Goa's Karmali to Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus."The Konkan Railway officials had arranged first aid and ambulances for the passengers. And the passengers were taken to government and private hospital," he said.In response to the food quality complaint, the IRCTC in a series of tweets said: "Food samples have been taken for investigation. A total of 230 breakfast (117 Vegetarian + 113 Non Vegetarian) have been served.""Director Catering services is proceeding to Mumbai to follow up the matter. Follow of action and monitoring is being done to ensure proper assistance."The IRCTC also said that all the passengers admitted in hospital were "out of danger".The country's first high-speed Tejas Express boasting of Wi-Fi, LCD screens, and automatic doors, was flagged off on May 22.