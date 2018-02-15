Amit Shah’s ‘Yuva Hunkaar’ rally in Jind; over 1 lakh workers to reach on bikes

Haryana: Bharatiya Janta party has begun its preparation for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and party chief Amit Shah is set to hold a rally in Jind city; where over 1 lakh supporters would reach on bikes, exhibiting a mega show.Both Shah and CM Khattar are expected to reach the stage on bikes. Their bike show would begin from a helipad which has been made close to the stage.Out of 90 constituencies in Haryana, the Yuva Hunkar Rally is expected to have 1111 party workers from every constituency.With so many bikers participating in the rally, separate parking lots have been made to ensure that party workers don’t face any problems.Safety measures have been taken for the same, and over 30 teams of paramilitary forces have been readied.The stage for the rally has been set in an open area outside Jind, considering the large amount of space that would be required to accommodate so many people.A plea was filed against Amit Shah’s rally in National Green Tribunal. The plea sought banning the rally as the 1 lakh vehicles participating in the rally would have harmful effects on the environment and are likely to add to the pollution.