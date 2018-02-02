2 sisters’ dead bodies found in half-burnt state in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, UP: A shocking incident jolted Bulandshahr, where 2 sisters were burnt to death while the entire family was in Delhi to shop for their brother’s forthcoming wedding.Victims Shivani and Sheelu’s brother’s wedding was scheduled to take place on February 18.The dead bodies of both sisters were found burnt. Sheelu’s neck had car clutch wire, which hints at murder.The cops have initiated the probe to find out who is behind the murder.Speaking on the same, police official said “we got information that a house caught fire in Bulandshahr, when we reached the incident, we found 2 sisters burnt in two different rooms”.The cops are yet ascertain if the incident was a murder or accident.More details on the same are awaited.