3 soldiers martyred in fresh firing between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kupwara4 soldiers martyred in fresh firing between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Two Army soldiers and 2 SOG (Special Operation Group) jawans lost their lives in a fresh exchange of fire between militants and security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir where four militants were killed in an encounter yesterday.Two soldiers and 2 SOG jawans lost their lives in the gunfight. One wounded personnel is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable, as per a official statement by PRO Indian army.An encounter broke out in the Arampora area of the district yesterday after security forces launched an operation in the wake of militants opening fire at an Army patrol party.The spokesperson said the anti-militancy operation, which continued overnight, was going on when reports last came in.Four unidentified militants were killed in the operation yesterday.