2 major fires break out in Rajasthan and Gujarat; several dead

As per sources, the fire broke out after the family members mistakenly left the gas knob open, which led to leakage. The cylinder blast took place after someone switched on the power plug in the morning.
Though the fire has been doused, the same has led to massive loss to the property.
In a similar incident, a fire broke out at Rashtra Katha Shibir in Gujarat’s Pransla on Friday night, killing 3 girls and injuring several people.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 13 Jan 2018 09:13 AM