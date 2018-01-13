 2 major fires break out in Rajasthan and Gujarat; several dead
The fire in Jaipur broke out after the family members mistakenly left the gas knob open

Rajasthan: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at a residence in Jaipur’s Sector 9, Vidhyanagar due to bursting of a cylinder. The same claimed the lives of five members of a family.

As per sources, the fire broke out after the family members mistakenly left the gas knob open, which led to leakage. The cylinder blast took place after someone switched on the power plug in the morning.

Though the fire has been doused, the same has led to massive loss to the property.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at Rashtra Katha Shibir in Gujarat’s Pransla on Friday night, killing 3 girls and injuring several people.

