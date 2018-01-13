 2, including SP worker, arrested for hurling potatoes in UP; Akhilesh says, 'Will give Yash Bharti to SSP'
Updated: 13 Jan 2018 04:12 PM
Image: Twitter

Lucknow: Two people, including a Samajwadi Party worker, were today arrested for allegedly hurling
potatoes near the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Ankit Singh and Santosh Palon were yesterday arrested for their involvement in throwing potatoes on streets in front of Vidhan Sabha, Lohia Path and near 1090 crossing on January 6, SSP Deepak Kumar said.

"We are probing the matter and some of those involved in the act belong to the Samajwadi party," the SSP said.






Meanwhile, the former chief minister and SP president, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the SSP for naming SP workers behind the incident.

The SSP should better concentrate on law and order and arrest criminals, Yadav said.

Angry over the arrest, Yadav said, "I will give Yash Bharti to the SSP for this achievement (of arrest)".

