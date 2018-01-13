2, including SP worker, arrested for hurling potatoes in UP; Akhilesh says, 'Will give Yash Bharti to SSP'







SSP-LKO के निर्देशन में विधान सभा पर आलू बिखेरने की घटना में PS हज़रतगंज में पंजीकृत मुकदमा का सफल अनावरण 02 अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार pic.twitter.com/y5NoOM3JyI

— Lucknow Police (@lucknowpolice) January 13, 2018

Two people, including a Samajwadi Party worker, were today arrested for allegedly hurlingpotatoes near the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.Ankit Singh and Santosh Palon were yesterday arrested for their involvement in throwing potatoes on streets in front of Vidhan Sabha, Lohia Path and near 1090 crossing on January 6, SSP Deepak Kumar said."We are probing the matter and some of those involved in the act belong to the Samajwadi party," the SSP said.Meanwhile, the former chief minister and SP president, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the SSP for naming SP workers behind the incident.The SSP should better concentrate on law and order and arrest criminals, Yadav said.Angry over the arrest, Yadav said, "I will give Yash Bharti to the SSP for this achievement (of arrest)".