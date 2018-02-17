Arvinder Singh Lovely returns to Congress, says he was misfit in BJP



New Delhi: Former Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has returned to the Congress fold after joining BJP for a brief period.Lovely had left the ahead of MCD polls in April, 2017 and joined rival Bharatiya Janta Party.As per sources, the major move has been taken by Lovely after a meeting with party Chief Rahul Gandhi.“The BJP was an ideologically misfit party for me. I am happy to be back in my parent party Congress,” Lovely said.He was welcomed back into the party by AICC in-charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Delhi party chief Ajay Maken.Lovely joined the BJP on April 4, 2017 and lashed out at the leadership of Congress, saying it has "died" under them.Lovely has served as a key minister in the Sheila Dikshit-led Delhi government.Speaking to media, post joining BJP, Lovely had said, "The child has died. The party is finished”.Though no official statement has been made by Lovely so far, his move to join back the party has come as a shocker for everyone and is being considered as complete 'flip'.