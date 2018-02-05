 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Victims urge Centre to set up special court
  1984 anti-Sikh riots: Victims urge Centre to set up special court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Victims urge Centre to set up special court

Updated: 05 Feb 2018 10:32 PM
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Victims urge Centre to set up special court
New Delhi [India], Feb. 05 (ANI): The victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Monday urged the Centre to set up a special court to settle their cases and also requested to arrest Congress leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar.

"We urge the Centre to provide us with a special court. Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler are the culprits and the whole country is aware of it. They themselves have accepted their crime. We want the government to first arrest them and then further lead the investigation," Anti-Sikh Riots Victim Society president Atma Singh Lubna told ANI.

He also said the witnesses in the case were being threatened from time to time and their security has also been withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, the Akali Dal claimed that they were in possession of a CD in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has confessed about his role in the anti-Sikh riots.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI
 

First Published:
