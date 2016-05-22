17 people killed, several injured in accident in Arunachal

: At least 17 people were killed and several injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh today.The mishap occurred at around 12.30 PM on Rupa Kalaktang road when the pick-up vehicle was on its way to Betchelling village, Power Minister T N Thongdok, who represents the area, said over phone.Thongdok has rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation."I am in touch with administration and have apprised Chief Minister Kalikho Pul who has assured all possible relief. ... Let us pray for peace of all departed souls. Condolence to families of the victims," Thongdok said.Senior police and administration officials in the district could not be contacted due to poor telecommunication link. The district is 350 km from capital Itanagar.