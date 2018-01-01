16-year-old terrorist recorded a video before Pulwama attack

Seated between three AK assault rifles, a huge cache of ammunition, grenades and communication devices, Fardeen Khanday appears calm even as he says that "by the time the video is released I will already be a new guest in heaven".Khanday was the son of a serving Jammu and Kashmir policeman.A resident of Tral in south Kashmir, which was the slain Burhan Wani's hometown, Khanday joined militants only three months ago after his family reported him missing on September 15.Khanday, 16, was killed after he and two other Jaish suicide bombers attacked a paramilitary camp in Pulwama in south Kashmir on Sunday. Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack. The other two attackers were also killed.In a pre-dawn strike, five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists carried out suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday.This is first time local terrorists carried out a suicide attack, which has been claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e- Mohammed.(With inputs from agencies)