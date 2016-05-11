150 snakes enter a house in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

In a bizarre incident , more than 150 snakes entered a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lahimpur Kheri district.Snakes entered the house from a basement under one of the walls late night, Deputy Inspector R K Rai said.“They were later captured with the help of neighbours and were safely released in forest area,” he added.Until the snakes were disposed off, the terrified residents of the house slept in neighbour’s house.As of now, nobody has been able to find an explanation to the bizarre event.