15-day parole for Sasikala after husband dies

AIADMK's jailed leader V.K. Sasikala was granted parole for 15 days on Tuesday to attend her husband M. Natarajan's last rites, Bengaluru Central Jail Chief Superintendent M. Somashekar said.Natarajan, 74, died on Tuesday in Chennai after he was hospitalized on March 16 for chest infection and kept on ventilator support.His body is to be taken to his village in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, about 350 km south of Chennai, for last rites.Sasikala is currently serving a four-year sentence since February 15 last year after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction in a corruption case.