'15-20 people assaulted us, no one came forward to help,' says Kashmiri student thrashed in Haryana

Narrating the incident, Aftab, one of the Kashmiri students who was assaulted said that a group of 15-20 people beat them."I and my friend had gone to the mosque to offer namaz yesterday, after we came out of the mosque, we noticed some people following us. Just as we were leaving on my motorbike, a group of 15-20 people started to beat us," Aftab said on Saturday."No one came forward to help us. Soon after police arrived at the spot. We went to the hospital for checkup & returned to university campus. We told faculty about incident & lodged a complaint with University," he added."With regard to physical assault on some students of J&K in Haryana's Mahenderhgarh, Haryana Police has taken cognizance. FIR u/s 148/149/341/323 IPC has been lodged in Mahenderhgarh police station. 0ne of our officers is in touch with the boys as well," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti urged the Haryana government to take stringent action against the perpetrators for assaulting Kashmiri students and demanded a probe into the case.Mehbooba made the statement on Friday, hours after reports of the Kashmiri students of the Haryana Central University in Mahenderhgarh being assaulted surfaced.