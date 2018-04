As per sources, the van was heading to school with 13 children and crossing a railway track; when suddenly a fast moving train crossed the track; leaving the van in a very bad state and killing the young children and their driver.



The families of the students were informed immediately after the incident, but sadly no one could be saved and all the children died on the spot.



More details on the same are awaited.



