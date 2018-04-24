12-year-old UP boy sodomised, beaten up by 2 youths

The incident took place yesterday.



The youths were arrested after a case was registered at the New Mandi police station based on a complaint by his parents, police said.



The boy was beaten up after he tried to stop them from sexually assaulting him, they said.



Police said the victim managed to reach home and inform his parents about the incident. He is receiving treatment at a hospital here, they said. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Muzaffarnagar: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised and beaten up at a village here by two youths, who have been arrested, police said today.