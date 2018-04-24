12-year-old UP boy sodomised, beaten up by 2 youths

Police said the victim managed to reach home and inform his parents about the incident. He is receiving treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Muzaffarnagar: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised and beaten up at a village here by two youths, who have been arrested, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday.

The youths were arrested after a case was registered at the New Mandi police station based on a complaint by his parents, police said.

The boy was beaten up after he tried to stop them from sexually assaulting him, they said.

