12 terror suspects linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed detained from Delhi & Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: In an overnight raid by by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, twelve suspected terrorists of linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group were detained from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.Sources said IEDs (Improvised Explosive Device) were also recovered from the suspects."We have detained 12 people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for subscribing JeM ideology. They were detained late Tuesday night. One IED has been recovered from them," Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Arvind Deep told newsagency IANS.The official said all the suspected terrorists are under the age group of 30 years."Some of them are permanent residents of Delhi and some are from the neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh," he added.