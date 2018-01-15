 While Punjab struggles with drug menace, this 114-year-old man is an inspiration for the youth
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • While Punjab struggles with drug menace, this 114-year-old man is an inspiration for the youth

While Punjab struggles with drug menace, this 114-year-old man is an inspiration for the youth

Singh credits appropriate diet and early morning walk for his activeness and health.

By: || Updated: 15 Jan 2018 03:19 PM
While Punjab struggles with drug menace, this 114-year-old man is an inspiration for the youth

Photo:Twitter

Taran Tori: At a time when the entire state of Punjab is struggling with the menace of drugs, 114-year-old Karnail Singh has emerged as an example for the youth of the state.

Singh is living a healthy life with the fifth generations of his family when most of the people are bed-ridden. He can be seen talking with the children and monitoring the work.

 



Singh credits appropriate diet and early morning walk for his activeness and health.

He said, "I wake up at 5 in the morning and go for morning walk. I also follow a healthy diet. Staying away from alcohol and drugs is the secret to healthy living."

He even advised the youth to stay away from the intoxicating element for a long and healthy life.

 





(With inputs from ANI)
 

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Uri infiltration bid foiled after 'tip-off'

trending now

INDIA
Thanks to IndiGo's goof up, a passenger landed in ...
INDIA
This is a dawn of a new era in ...
INDIA
Indian Army chief's comments will hurt peace: China