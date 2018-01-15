While Punjab struggles with drug menace, this 114-year-old man is an inspiration for the youth



At a time when the entire state of Punjab is struggling with the menace of drugs, 114-year-old Karnail Singh has emerged as an example for the youth of the state.Singh is living a healthy life with the fifth generations of his family when most of the people are bed-ridden. He can be seen talking with the children and monitoring the work.Singh credits appropriate diet and early morning walk for his activeness and health.He said, "I wake up at 5 in the morning and go for morning walk. I also follow a healthy diet. Staying away from alcohol and drugs is the secret to healthy living."He even advised the youth to stay away from the intoxicating element for a long and healthy life.