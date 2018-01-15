While Punjab struggles with drug menace, this 114-year-old man is an inspiration for the youth

Singh is living a healthy life with the fifth generations of his family when most of the people are bed-ridden. He can be seen talking with the children and monitoring the work.
I wake up at 5 in the morning and go for morning walk. I also follow a healthy diet. Staying away from alcohol and drugs is the secret to healthy life: Karnail Singh pic.twitter.com/dx1Xt2Wbd0
Singh credits appropriate diet and early morning walk for his activeness and health.
He said, "I wake up at 5 in the morning and go for morning walk. I also follow a healthy diet. Staying away from alcohol and drugs is the secret to healthy living."
He even advised the youth to stay away from the intoxicating element for a long and healthy life.
Punjab: A 114-year-old man in Tarn Taran's Pandori Hassan Village lives with his family of 50 members, with five generations of the family living together. pic.twitter.com/FXnWNhPTOJ
First Published: 15 Jan 2018 07:55 AM