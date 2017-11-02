 100 students fall ill after eating biscuits in UP's Govt school
45 children were in serious condition while other 55 were kept under observation

Image: Representational/ PTI

Bhadohi: Around 100 students fell ill after eating biscuits at the government run Deendayal Residential School in the Raya area of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district. At around 6pm, students were given biscuits to eat. Students started complaining of stomach ache and vomiting.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, where they were given first aid.

All the children belong to the age group of 10 to 14 years.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Satish Singh, said that 45 children were in serious condition and were admitted to the hospital while others 55 others were kept under observation.

District Magistrate, Vishak G, said that the school is run by the social welfare department.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

