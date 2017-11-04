10 unique iPhone X features



iPhone X, also pronounced as iPhone 10, is apples first smartphone to have a full-screen display. The 5.8 inch super retina edge-to-edge display is OLED and is the highest resolution for iPhone to date. The phone also supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision content.

Since iPhone X does not have a fingerprint sensor so Apple has also released Face ID iPhone X's feature. Here, infrared camera system turns the users face into a password. For this, you have to roll your head around the camera so that the phone is able to fully capture your features.

Apple has also introduced a new swiping up gesture to go 'home', which can also be used for multitasking. The lock button on the side of the handset can now be used to launch up the intelligent personal assistant Siri.

This variant of iPhone comes with vertical 12-megapixel dual cameras and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. It features a dual telephoto and wide-angle lenses. There is also a portrait lighting mode for taking selfies and a built-in optical image stabilization.

Another very interesting feature that Apple has added this time the 'Animoji', which makes emojis animated. It uses the camera system to map face's movements onto 12 emoji. So now you can lip-sync with your emoji.

The screen now sits inside all glass body which is similar to what we saw in iPhone 8 and 8s. Apple claims this is the most durable glass to feature on an iPhone yet.

Wireless charging is included in iPhone X, though the phone can be charged with the standard USB lightning cable and charger. It is reported that Apple will be releasing its own charging pad 'AirPower' in 2018.

Just like the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chipset and 3GB of RAM and is available with either 64GB or 256GB of storage.

iPhone X will be available in two colors, namely silver and space grey.

The phone costs ₹ 89,000 for the 64 GB version and the price goes as high as ₹ 1,02,000 for the 256GB version.



If you are still deciding on whether to buy this phone or not, here is a list specifications that will help you get an idea of what the latest version of iPhone is featuring.