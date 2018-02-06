 1 cop killed in firing inside Srinagar hospital, Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jat escapes
Picture of security personnel inside SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

New Delhi: In a major security lapse, a Pakistani terrorist was successful in escaping from SMHS hospital after snatching a rifle from a policeman escorting him and firing indiscriminately.

The firing claimed life of a policeman while another suffered bullet injuries.

SMSH hospital staff SMHS hospital staff

As per initial reports available, the Pakistani terrorist has been identified as Naveed Jat who was among six others brought to the hospital from the city's Central Jail for medical checkup.

A TV grab of Naveed Jat who managed to escape. A TV grab of Naveed Jat who managed to escape.

The rest of the five terrorists were immediately taken back to the prison.

Investigations are on while efforts are on to ensure Jat does not cross city limits.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

