 1 killed in France supermarket hostage situation
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 1 killed in France supermarket hostage situation

1 killed in France supermarket hostage situation

French Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe told the media that "there was a hostage situation in the town of Trebes".

By: || Updated: 23 Mar 2018 06:55 PM
1 killed in France supermarket hostage situation

French gendarmes block an access to Trebes, where a man took hostages at a supermarket on March 23, 2018 in Trebes, southwest France. At least two people were killed after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group opened fire and took hostages at a supermarket in southwest France. / AFP PHOTO / ERIC CABANIS

Paris: One person was killed and some others were taken hostage by an armed gunman at a supermarket in a southern French town on Friday.

French Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe told the media that "there was a hostage situation in the town of Trebes".

CNN affiliate BFM TV said a man had opened fire and that the incident was unfolding at a Super U supermarket. BFM reported that the attack appeared to be "ISIS-inspired", citing a local prosecutor.

An investigation was launched into murder, attempted murder and kidnapping with terrorist intent, said officials.

Earlier, a policeman was shot while jogging with colleagues in Carcassonne town, but was not critically injured. It was unclear if the incidents were connected, the BBC reported.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed to the area and the vicinity was cordoned off.

French gendarmes block the access to Trebes, where a man took hostages at a supermarket in Trebes, southwest France.
At least one person was feared dead after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group fired shots in a hostage-taking at a supermarket in southwest France, police said. / AFP PHOTO 

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story RS poll: AICC demands cancellation of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA's vote

trending now

VIDEO
Ex Bigg Boss contestant Bandgi Kalra's 18-year-old brother died ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Who will win the 10th seat of ...
INDIA
J&K: On Indian soil, female separatist leader celebrates ...