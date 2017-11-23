YouTube to remove child-exploiting channels

Vice President of Product Management, Johanna Wright, wrote in a blog post "While some of these videos may be suitable for adults, others are completely unacceptable, so we are working to remove them from YouTube"
The company will apply machine learning technology and automated tools in to find potentially harmful content.
YouTube has already terminated 50 channels. The Google-owned company also said that they will continue to work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to report the potentially illegal behaviour to law enforcement.
Meanwhile, YouTube Kids already announced new measures for parents if they find children watching inappropriate videos at home even by mistake.
Youtube said in a statement said that if the user is signed in while reporting a video, it will also be blocked by the YouTube Kids app
"When you block a video or channel, you will no longer see that video on the YouTube Kids apps when you are signed in. You can always clear your blocked videos and channels from Settings if you change your mind," the company had said.
First Published: 23 Nov 2017 10:58 PM