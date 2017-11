YouTube gives ‘pinch-to-zoom’ option for 18:9 smartphones

: In order to remove giant black bars from the on top and the bottom of videos, YouTube released its 'pinch-to-zoom' feature for Android smartphones. Reportedly, this feature will help users to fill the screen and expand the video to fit an entire 18:9 display.Most of the content on Youtube comes is in the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.Till now only Pixel 2 supported this gesture and as per androidpolice , the v12.44 of the YouTube app makes the gesture available to the Galaxy S8+, LG V30.Those who are too eager to get the update and cannot wait for Google's official rollout of this update can download YouTube’s Android version through APKMirror.