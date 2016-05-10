Xiaomi unveils 6.44-inch smartphone in China

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday launched Mi Max -- with the largest screen in its line-up to date -- and MIUI 8, the next generation of its Android-based operating system (OS).The 6.44-inch supersized screen on Mi Max with sunlight display delivers accurate colours even in bright conditions. It comes with a large 4,850mAh battery that can support up to 14 hours of streaming video (via Wi-Fi) in a single charge, the company said in a statement.The 7.5mm metal body smartphone has curved edges and 2.5D front glass surface. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 650/652 processor which is powered by six or eight Cortex A72 and A53 cores.Mi Max is available with three internal storage options - 32GB, 64GB and 128GB - with microSD support for cards up to 128GB.Mi Max with Snapdragon 650, 3GB + 32GB will be available at yuan 1,499. The Snapdragon 652 variant with 64GB storage (3GB RAM) and 128GB storage (4GB RAM) will retail at yuan 1699 and yuan 1999 respectively.Xiaomi also unveiled MIUI 8 with new redesign and several features.It now has bold colours and Xiaomi's Mi Lanting font. With MIUI 8, users can protect two accounts with different password or fingerprint.MIUI 8 also introduces the ability to take long screenshots beyond what can be seen on the screen. The calculator app has also been improved and photo gallery has been given several optimisations.