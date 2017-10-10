Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 with bezel-less display launched in India

Full Specifications:



5.99-inch, 18:9 display with custom rounded corners



2160 × 1080 resolution (FHD+), 403 PPI



Corning® Gorilla® Glass



DCI-P3 color gamut, high color saturation



Hidden sound guided speaker and ultrasonic proximity sensor



7-series aluminium alloy frame, four-sided curved ceramic body



18k gold-plated camera rim



12MP rear camera



Sony IMX386 camera sensor



4-axis OIS, large 1.25μm pixels



5MP front camera with Super black lens coating



Beautify with 36 smart beauty profiles ·



Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835, 10nm processor technology (Octa-core, max 2.45GHz)



6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB internal storage



3400mAh high-capacity battery, full-day usage



9V/2A Quick charge 3.0, USB Type-C



Rear fingerprint sensor



Global LTE support, 6 modes 43 bands, Dual SIM



Bluetooth 5.0



Multi-function NFC: Read, write, card emulation, and P2P



Dimensions: 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm



Weight: 185g



MIUI 8 based on Android N



The device has 5.99-inch, full-screen, edge-to-edge display with 18:9 ratio for better visual experience, hidden custom-designed earpiece and ultrasonic proximity sensor.The chin size is also reduced considerably by Chip-on-film technology and also decreased the discreet front camera module when compared with the regular module used in smartphones.The device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor, Adreno 540 GPU for gaming, 6GB RAM and 128GB on board memory and 3,400mAh battery.Mi MIX 2 comes with dual-SIM connectivity and USB Type-C for charging and data sharing.The device houses 12MP rear camera with dual flash and four-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to reduce jerks while shooting a video when the camera is in motion, and houses Sony IMX386 sensor.The device with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for protection has 43 connectivity band support that can work in 226 regions globally, the company said.Manu Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, told reporters here that the company will organise the first preview sale on October 17 at noon."Mi Mix 2, that was launched in China on September 11, sold its first batch in flat 58 seconds," said Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager at Xiaomi India."Mi Mix 2 brings Xiaomi into a new price segment in India and will compete with Samsung, Apple, Nokia, Oneplus and Oppo. The entry will make the premium segment even more competitive," Tarun Pathak, Senior Analyst, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems at New Delhi-based Counterpoint Research, said.Mi MIX 2 will be available in a 6GB + 128GB version in India, priced at INR 35,999. There will be a special preview sale for Mi Fans on 17th October, at 12 Noon on Mi.com and Flipkart.Following this, Mi MIX 2 will go on sale across Mi.com, Flipkart, all Mi Home stores, Mi Preferred Partner stores, and Large Format Retail Partners during the first week of November.(With inputs from IANS)