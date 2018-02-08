Winter Olympic Games: JioTV to broadcast it in India from South Korea

: Popular TV App JioTV announced on Thursday it has been awarded India digital rights of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).JioTV will work with the IOC to provide comprehensive coverage of the Games in India, thus enabling millions to access live and catch-up content on their mobile devices, on the move, a media release said.The Olympic Winter Games are scheduled from February 9 to 25 at PyeongChang County, South Korea.Featuring 102 events in 15 sports, including skiing, skating, luge, ski jumping, ice hockey and snow boarding, the Games will see participation from more than 90 countries, including India.Luger Shiva Keshavan and cross country skier Jagdish Singh will represent India.In addition to working with JioTV, the IOC's multi- platform media destination, the Olympic Channel, will also stream live coverage of the Games in India, the release added.