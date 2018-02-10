WhatsApp rolls out UPI-based payment feature's beta version; Here is how it looks

: Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is testing its payments feature in India. This feature will allow users to send money to their friends on the app.Image: Twitter @WABetaInfoWith 200 million monthly active users in India, this feature is currently in its beta stage. As per reports of TechCrunch, The feature has not been publicly announced because it is not widely available at this time.WhatsApp payments feature is expected to give a tough competition to the popular digital wallet platform Paytm and other messaging services that already support payments.Beta testers have now found their WhatsApp interface displaying a large list of supported banks and they can see a payments feature to appear in their WhatsApp Settings menu.In order to configure the feature, users must first verify their phone number via SMS and then choose a bank. After the completion of the configuration, the option to send a payment becomes available.(with inputs from agencies)