WhatsApp iOS update: Now Apple users can watch YouTube videos within WhatsApp

Screengrab: apple.com
For the update that works with YouTube, the company states -
"When you receive a link to a YouTube video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat," the new update read on AppStore.
Earlier, when users clicked on the link, the YouTube video would open in YouTube app installed on the smartphones.
The Version 2.17.81 of WhatsApp can also help you record long messages with ease.
The new update says -
"Want to easily record long Voice Messages? When recording a Voice Message, just swipe up to lock recording so you can continue to record without keeping your finger down."
Reportedly, WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and 1.2 billion users worldwide.
For GADGETS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Nov 2017 06:59 PM