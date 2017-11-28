WhatsApp iOS update: Now Apple users can watch YouTube videos within WhatsApp

The new WhatsApp update rolled out on Tuesday for iOS will let Apple users to play YouTube videos right within the instant messaging app. The update will also let users navigate to a different chat while you are watching the video. Another feature that they have added in the version 2.17.81 is a more convenient way to record long voice messages.Screengrab: apple.comFor the update that works with YouTube, the company states -"When you receive a link to a YouTube video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat," the new update read on AppStore.Earlier, when users clicked on the link, the YouTube video would open in YouTube app installed on the smartphones.The Version 2.17.81 of WhatsApp can also help you record long messages with ease.The new update says -"Want to easily record long Voice Messages? When recording a Voice Message, just swipe up to lock recording so you can continue to record without keeping your finger down."Reportedly, WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and 1.2 billion users worldwide.