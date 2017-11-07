Whatsapp: How to delete accidentally sent messages



Go to the Whatsapp chat containing the message you wish to delete.

Tap and hold the message and click on the delete icon

A message will pop on the screen, where you will be given these options- Delete for me, Cancel, and Delete for everyone.

Select whichever option you want.



: Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong person or group chat? Later, as a consequence of this, felt embarrassment? If yes, then the updated version of Whatsapp allows you 'unsend’ messages. Once you delete the message, the text on the recipient's chat is replaced with "This message was deleted".The catch of the feature is that you need to do all this within a span of 7 minutes. If your fingers don’t work swiftly and after seven minutes you plan on deleting a message, then you are out of luck. Another thing that you have to keep in mind is that if you or your recipient is not using the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iPhone or Windows Phone, then this feature will not be supported.Whatsapp still allows you to delete a message for yourself. This will have no effect on your recipients' chats. The recipients will still be able to see the messages in their chat screen.