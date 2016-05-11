WhatsApp finally available on Windows and Mac

WhatsApp has finally brought a sweet news for most of the users who have been regularly using WhatsApp Web on their personal computer. Yes, the desktop app is finally here, and it is not much different than what you have been using until now - WhatsApp Web.However, there seems to be one difference and we can pretty much guess it. The desktop app will not depend on your mobile network connection unlike the Web version.You can download the app from here and it works on any MAC device with OS X 10.9 or higher and any device with Windows 8 or higher.According to a WhatsApp blog post, the native desktop app will now support for better notifications, keyboard shortcuts, and much more.As we said earlier, it is similar to WhatsApp Web. All you have to do is open the app and scan the QR code using the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.We have been seeing WhatsApp in the news recently quite a number of times. The company, as we know, is introducing a lot of new features.According to a post by Tech2, WhatsApp is also suspected to be working on video calls and group invites, while also supporting zip file sharing and vociemail.Also, according to a report by Phone Radar, WhatsApp will be soon rolling out a call back button which enables you to dial back without opening Whatsapp. Pretty Interesting!However, for now, the desktop app is definitely a great news!