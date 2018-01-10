WhatsApp facilitates quick switch from voice to video call

London [UK], Jan 10 (ANI): Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced an update on its platform which would enable users to easily switch from voice to video call.

In a bid to encourage video calling, the developers have rolled out a beta update that introduces a new video call switch button, reports The Independent.

When a user in the middle of a WhatsApp voice call, tapping the new switch button will send a request to the person they're talking to, asking if they want to switch from voice to video. If they accept the offer, the call will be switched. If they decline, the voice call will continue as normal.

However, the company says the new feature is currently only available to people who have signed up to the beta version of WhatsApp, which is the testing platform for the makers.

In the current version of WhatsApp, one must end a voice call before switching to a video call. However, with the new button in place, users can save time with a quick switch.

On a related note, WhatsApp will reportedly introduce a calling option on group chats in the near future. (ANI)