WhatsApp co-founder tells everyone to delete Facebook

Amid the criticism against Facebook for allowing misuse of data collected by Cambridge Analytica, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton has told his followers on Twitter to delete their Facebook accounts."It is time. #deletefacebook," he wrote on the social media platform.Acton left the company last year to start a new foundation. WhatsApp’s other co-founder, Jan Koum, still leads the company and sits on Facebook's board.The firm Cambridge Analytica, is under scrutiny for inappropriately obtaining data on millions of Facebook users.It allegedly secured personal data in order to learn about individuals and then used it to create fake information web with a motive to change their perception.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg have remained quiet throughout the scandal.