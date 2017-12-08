WhatsApp Business: What will this app with verified & non-verified account feature?

WhatsApp seems set to launch a standalone app for businesses, which will feature both verified and non-verified profiles.In a new FAQ published on its website, WhatsApp has detailed the Business accounts, including key features and how to distinguish between verified and non-verified profiles. In Asia, organisations have been using WhatsApp. Earlier this year, the business-focused Verified Profiles was officially rolled out, allowing companies to communicate with users.Image: play.google.comThe Facebook-owned company says in the FAQ, "While chatting with businesses, you can check your contact's profile to see which type of account they're using. A verified account has a green checkmark badge on its profile." It adds, "A business account with a grey question mark badge in its profile means the account is using the WhatsApp Business app but hasn't been confirmed nor verified by WhatsApp."The much-talked-about Business app is currently being tested by a private group of testers and the company will introduce it as WhatsApp Business - a standalone app.Its description available on Play Store read: "As a test partner for 'WhatsApp Business', you have early access to a wide range of new features that we've built with you in mind. As you experiment with what this new app has to offer, please share your experiences with us so that we can improve the product."WhatsApp Business is different from the regular WhatsApp. The logo of the app has been changed from the calling symbol to 'B' inside the green conversation bubble. However, after downloading, the app looks the same as WhatsApp, barring the title bar that says WhatsApp Business. The app has interesting features such as auto responses, creating a business profile, chat migration, and analytics.