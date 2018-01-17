WeChat's 'Tips' function to return following patch up with Apple

New York [USA], Jan 17 (ANI): Tech giant Apple and Tencent, the parent company of instant messaging app WeChat have reportedly reached an agreement over the latter's built-in tipping feature.

The same was revealed by WeChat creator Allen Zhang, who noted that companies like Apple, who were unable to understand China-specific features, have now reached a consensus with Tencent, following which the 'tip' function would be brought back to WeChat, The Verge reported while quoting a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Last year, WeChat disabled its built-in tipping system after Apple issued a new policy that recognised tips for in-app purchases. While makers of the app encouraged its users to tip individuals, Apple wanted a 30 percent cut of that revenue.

Following the resolution of issues between the two parties, the 'tip' feature will soon feature on the app once again.

While it is uncertain whether Apple will still take a small cut on tips, the iPhone maker did alter its App Store rules again in September to allow users to gift money to each other in apps without Apple taking a cut.

For the unversed, WeChat is a popular messaging app used in China for group chats, streaming, and even accessing services like food delivery or news. (ANI)