Vivo launches V3 and V3 Max with full metal body

China based smartphone company Vivo has officially announced the launch of its V3 and V3 Max smartphones at product launching event in Yangon, Myanmar on May 13, Naypyitaw, Myanmar on May 16, Mandalay, Myanmar on May 19 and Taunggyi, Myanmar on May 22.Both V3 and V3 Max have a stylish, all-metal case design that not only guarantees durability, but also makes the phones much slimmer - only 7.55 to 7.58mm in thickness.In addition to a stylish exterior the new smartphones aim to provide a more efficient, fluent and enjoyable video and audio experience with modern phone users around the world in mind.The V3Max combines 4GB RAM with a Snapdragon Octa-Core CPU to boost stability and speed with performance 100 per cent better than is predecessor. The camera takes a mere 0.7 seconds to start up and features PDAF technology to focus project in 0.1 seconds. Combining with the extra-large 5.5-inch screen the camera offers the best photo and video viewing experience.Furthermore, due to its innovative power-saving technologies and fast charging function, the phones can play two hours of music after only five minutes of charging and both the V3 and V3Max are equipped with the VIVO AK4375 Hi-Fi chip that provides Hi-Fi audio quality for sound and video playback.The V series also introduces fast finger print unlocking with ultra-speedy 360 degree fingerprint touch recognition system that reads finger prints in just 0.5 seconds, making the phones faster and more responsive while at the same time providing a double layer of security and privacy."From the hardware design to software optimization, the key advantages of the V3 and V3Max are faster usability, a more fluent interface and increased information security," said Alex Feng, Chief Marketing Officer of Vivo." At the same time, Vivo also seeks to deliver an enjoyable, smart Hi-Fi experience for the young and energetic phone user."The Vivo V3 and V3Max will be released in eight countries: India, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and China.