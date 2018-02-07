Here are the top features of UC Browser 12.0 launched in India

Say Goodbye forever to Buffering with all new UC Browser 12.0.
Stay tuned for the full video. #NoBuffering #UCWaliLife pic.twitter.com/RkLw1lpbGu
— UC Browser (@UCBrowser) February 7, 2018
The new version known as the UC Browser 12.0, is upgraded to support faster video content consumption on mobile, now consumes 50% less data and buffers with zero time lag.
As per stats, UC Browser has crossed 130 Million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in India as of January 2018.
Top features of UC Browser 12.0:
- Save 50% data - The new UC Browser supports latest video coding format, VP9 Codec, helping save up to 50 % data as compared to the last version, while returning the same video quality
- Flexibility of switching definition - The upgraded browser supports new Media Source Extensions, introduced by World Wide Web to facilitate video streaming on websites. It will help optimize pre-loading of video on website and switch the definition automatically under different network situations
- Watch videos while downloading and Video previews - The updated browser gives users a “no buffering” video experience. Viewers can also click “Play” and watch video simultaneously while it is downloading. Further, user can easily get a preview on a thumbnail by clicking the video and decide whether to continue watching before downloading the whole clip
- Smoother browsing experience - UC Browser now runs on the upgraded core U4 Kernel, which allows for faster page loads without draining the RAM of the device. This helps with providing a fast and smooth browsing experience, even for users with budget phones that have RAM as low as 1-2 GB
- Smart weather and Smart Zodiac - The updated version has added two customized functions – Smart Weather and Smart Zodiac Signs. Now the browser will remind users about the weather forecast and horoscope prediction of the day
- Supports Multi-tasking - User can now continue to watch a video and browse simultaneously - the video plays in a small window
- UC Browser 12.0 tackles CPU Exploits - UC Browser 12.0 addresses concerns regarding the recently-disclosed CPU exploits. The new version contains mitigations against Spectre, recently-discovered vulnerability that is affecting a number of processors around the world
UC Browser 12.0 gives users a refreshing experience with its new features and will now make video watching more joyful. The users can save over 50% internet data while watching videos, which can play without buffering and can be watched while it is downloading. There is automatic switch definition and a video preview feature as well.
The new version guarantees better viewing experience for lower-end phones. It optimizes video loading and downloading of top sites and pre-loading of video information flow. With the addition of the Smart Weather and Smart Zodiac Signs feature, browsing is now more personalized.
First Published: 07 Feb 2018 07:06 PM