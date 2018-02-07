Here are the top features of UC Browser 12.0 launched in India



UC Browser, a flagship product of UCWeb, an Alibaba Mobile Business Group company, announced a new version of its popular browser.The new version known as the UC Browser 12.0, is upgraded to support faster video content consumption on mobile, now consumes 50% less data and buffers with zero time lag.As per stats, UC Browser has crossed 130 Million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in India as of January 2018.- The new UC Browser supports latest video coding format, VP9 Codec, helping save up to 50 % data as compared to the last version, while returning the same video quality- The upgraded browser supports new Media Source Extensions, introduced by World Wide Web to facilitate video streaming on websites. It will help optimize pre-loading of video on website and switch the definition automatically under different network situations- The updated browser gives users a “no buffering” video experience. Viewers can also click “Play” and watch video simultaneously while it is downloading. Further, user can easily get a preview on a thumbnail by clicking the video and decide whether to continue watching before downloading the whole clip- UC Browser now runs on the upgraded core U4 Kernel, which allows for faster page loads without draining the RAM of the device. This helps with providing a fast and smooth browsing experience, even for users with budget phones that have RAM as low as 1-2 GB- The updated version has added two customized functions – Smart Weather and Smart Zodiac Signs. Now the browser will remind users about the weather forecast and horoscope prediction of the day- User can now continue to watch a video and browse simultaneously - the video plays in a small window- UC Browser 12.0 addresses concerns regarding the recently-disclosed CPU exploits. The new version contains mitigations against Spectre, recently-discovered vulnerability that is affecting a number of processors around the worldUC Browser 12.0 gives users a refreshing experience with its new features and will now make video watching more joyful. The users can save over 50% internet data while watching videos, which can play without buffering and can be watched while it is downloading. There is automatic switch definition and a video preview feature as well.The new version guarantees better viewing experience for lower-end phones. It optimizes video loading and downloading of top sites and pre-loading of video information flow. With the addition of the Smart Weather and Smart Zodiac Signs feature, browsing is now more personalized.