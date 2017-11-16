Twitter to remove blue tick for specified accounts

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): In lieu of the recent misconceptions about verification procedures, micro-blogging site Twitter announced that it would soon suspend verification badges for some of its verified users.

Further, the makers stated that a new verification procedure was being laid down in order to curb the hue and cry around the same.

"Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. We gave verified accounts visual prominence on the service which deepened this perception. We should have addressed this earlier but did not prioritise the work as we should have. This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse," the makers tweeted.

Further, they stated that no public submissions for verification would be accepted, as new guidelines were released for the verification programme. They also said a review was being undertaken of the current blue-ticked accounts, and those that don't comply within the ambit of the new guidelines would be suspended from being verified.

5 / We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2017

(ANI)