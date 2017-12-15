Twitter: Indians can now use 'Moments' feature

Taking on Instagram and Snapchat "Stories" feature, micro-blogging website Twitter on Friday made its "Moments" feature available to everyone in India."Moments" -- which started with "influencers, partners and brands" -- appears as a separate tab on a user's profile and helps them keep track of stories and breaking news by curating related content."While people were able to view 'Moments' from select partners before, they can now make and share 'Moments' and tell their own story," Twitter India said in a statement.In addition to "Moments", Twitter is also making it easier for people to discover latest Moments across news, entertainment and sports categories with the new "Explore" tab featuring Moments by Twitter's Curation team and @MomentsIndia partners."Moments" help people explore and understand the best of Twitter, regardless of who they follow, in an easy-to-use storytelling format."People can simply visit the Explore tab in Twitter or Twitter Lite, where they will discover stories unfolding on Twitter every day," the company said.This is how it works.When you click into a Moment, you're taken to an introduction with a title and description."Start scrolling to dive right into the story, with immersive images and autoplaying videos and GIFs. The progress bar at the bottom indicates how much more each Moment has to offer," Twitter said.Engage directly with a Tweet inside a "Moment" with buttons to retweet and like."Like a 'Moment' by hitting the heart button. At the end of a 'Moment', click the share button to Tweet your thoughts, and send it out to your followers," the company added.As new stories emerge, Twitter will add new "Moments" for these stories to the "Explore" tab.With over 300 million users globally, Twitter supports 42 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati and Marathi.