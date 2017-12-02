Twitter gives new explanation on why they allowed anti Muslim videos



We mistakenly pointed to the wrong reason we didn’t take action on the videos from earlier this week. We’re still looking critically at all of our current policies, and appreciate all the feedback. See our safety calendar for our plans and ship dates. https://t.co/yGytH3eskM

— jack (@jack) December 1, 2017







I don’t know. Figuring that out.



— jack (@jack) December 1, 2017





No, I don’t

— jack (@jack) December 1, 2017



To clarify: these videos are not being kept up because they are newsworthy or for public interest. Rather, these videos are permitted on Twitter based on our current media policy. https://t.co/RqEQy3skgc



— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 1, 2017



Reacting on US President Donald Trump’s controversial re-tweet that included graphic anti-Muslim videos, the micro-blogging site Twitter retracted its previous explanation.Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave a new explanation on why they didn’t delete the graphic videos in the first place.He said "We mistakenly pointed to the wrong reason (why) we didn't take action on the videos from earlier this week”He also said that the company is looking critically at all of their current policies.One Twitter user asked why it took them so long to figure this out, Twitter’s CEO gave a surprising answer.Another Twitterati asked -The new explanation by the company is quite contradictory to what Twitter had previously tweeted through the Twitter handle @TwitterSafety-They had said that the videos are permitted on Twitter based on our current media policy.The media policy states –We believe that everyone should have the power to create and share ideas and information instantly, without barriers. In order to protect the experience and safety of people who use Twitter, there are some limitations on the type of content and behavior that we allow.Earlier this week US president Donald Trump re-tweeted videos by far-right British politician Jayda Fraser that purported to show Muslims performing violent acts.Image grab: Twitter @realDonaldTrumpIt included unverified videos titled "Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!", "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!" and "Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off a roof and beats him to death!"