This teleco launches first 4G services in Ladakh which covers in Kargil, Dras, Leh

Bharti Airtel has launched 4G services in Kargil, Dras, and Leh areas of Ladakh. In an announcement on Tuesday, the biggest telecom service provider in India claimed to be the first telecom operator to launch high-speed telecom services in the difficult terrain."Customers in 130 towns and villages, including Kargil, Leh, and Dras, will now be able to enjoy affordable high-speed data services and get on to the digital superhighway," the Airtel statement said.The latest roll out of 4g services in Ladakh is part of Airtel's 'Project Leap'. It is a network transformation initiative under which the telco is working on plans of investing more than Rs 60,000 crore and created a nationwide 4G footprint extending from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Tawang to Kutch.Bharti Airtel's Chief Operating Officer (India and South Asia) Ajai Puri said, "This is a major milestone for India and for Airtel. Having pioneered 4G rollout in India, Airtel has been committed to expanding its high-speed data networks to every corner of the country and contribute to the Government s Digital India vision."While the rollout in Ladakh region would provide fast data speeds to the local population, the 4G deployment will also ensure that tourists visiting the region stay connected to high-speed data services, it further added.Popular tourist spots like Kargil War Memorial, Magnetic Hill, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Thiksey Monastery, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land Lamayuru, Sakti towards Pangong Lake, Stok Palace and Hall of Fame are now covered by Airtel 4G, the statement said."Airtel's network teams and partners have overcome the challenge of extremely difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, including sub-zero temperatures, to deploy a state-of-the-art 4G network in the region," the statement said.