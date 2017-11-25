This Google earphone lets you speak 40 languages through real-time translation







Google Pixel Buds real-time translation between English and Chinese ???? pic.twitter.com/0zURcQH6tw

— Raymond Wong ???????????? (@raywongy) October 19, 2017

A while ago Google showed off the ability of its AI-driven software at the Google’s hardware event. Very recently, in its attempt to join the Bluetooth headphones bandwagon, Google started the shipping of its Pixel Buds. Videos of this real-time translation are now popping up on social media sites.One such video posted on Youtube by Robert Reyes, shows a person using this earphone where the earphone acts as a real-time translator. The user of the earphone cannot speak Mandarin and he instructs the Pixel Buds to assist. He speaks “I like Singapore very much except the weather is quite warm” and his words are then spoken through the phone in Mandarin. Another sentence spoken in English is again translated into Mandarin perfectly.In October, Google did a demo of the real-time translation. The video of the same was uploaded to YouTube by Sterillium. Here the language being translated is Swedish to English and vice versa.Chances are that you might look like an FBI/CBI agent when talking to Google Assistant, but this is worth every hassle as the AI does most of the job for you. The control is touch-sensitive so the user will just have to touch the buds to tell Google Assistant what language you need to translate. The translation is possible in around 40 languages.Another video on Twitter shows Google Pixel Buds real-time translation between “English and Chinese”Google’s Pixel Buds are connected by a cable and go behind your head or around your neck so even if they fall out of your ear, you know that they will stay on your neck. The buds come in a case, which houses a 620 mAh battery.These videos show that Google Pixels Buds surely help in natural real-time translation. The earphone comes at a price of $159 (around Rs. 10409) and it is available in 3 colours namely Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue. Unfortunately, Google Pixel Buds are currently not available in India.