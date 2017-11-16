Still want to read Whatsapp’s deleted messages after 7 min? Here is the trick

The catch of the feature is that you need to do all this within a span of 7 minutes. If your fingers don’t work that swiftly and after seven minutes you still plan on deleting a message, then you would be out of luck.
This problem was solved in a blog named androidjefe, where a Spanish blogger Santiago S. claims that deleted messages are present in the notification log of the device and therefore can be read through these ways.
- On a phone with ‘Notification History’ application
First, you will have to download an application named ‘Notification History [4.3+]’ from the Google’s app store. This application claims it to be a shortcut for opening the notification registry. You will need at least 6 or 7 android version for using this application.
Once you have downloaded the app, go to the notification log that says name of the WhatsApp message.
- On a phone with Nova Launcher
For those using the Nova launcher, the notification log can be accessed without the need of a third party application. You have to long press the empty area of the home screen, then follow these steps- Widgets > Activities > Settings > Notification log. A widget of the same will be created on the home screen and then you would be able to access the system's notification log.
- On a stock Android phone
In a stock android Smartphone, a settings widget (added to the home screen) will give access to the notification log.
Limitations –
- Only messages that have been seen or interacted with will be retrieved.
- Approximately, only the first 100 characters of the deleted message will be visible.
- If a phone is restarted, then all the logs will be deleted.
- This works if and only if the message generated a notification on the phone
- Only the text of a messages can be recovered
First Published: 16 Nov 2017 05:59 PM