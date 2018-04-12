Soon, you'll be able to download your Insta posts

New York [USA], Apr. 12 (ANI): Popular image and video sharing platform Instagram announced that the users will soon be able to download a copy of their content posted.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing data privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and social media platform, Facebook.

As per an Instagram spokesperson, the company is working on a data portability tool for users to download a copy of the photos, videos and messages shared on the platform, reports TechCrunch.

However, it remains unclear whether the company would go beyond allowing users to download the above-mentioned data, such as following and follower lists, likes, comments, Stories, and captions shared with posts.

In March, Facebook, as part of its privacy updates, announced that users can access data shared with the platform by downloading a secure copy and moving it to another service. Data can include photos, contacts, timeline posts, and more.

Furthermore, an 'Access Your Information' tab was introduced to provide users a secure way to access and manage their information, such as posts, reactions, comments, and so on. They may also delete anything from their timeline or profile using this tab.

For those unversed, Cambridge Analytica, the political data firm with ties to United States President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, is under fire for allegedly gaining access to private information of more than 50 million Facebook users, and influencing elections by using this stolen data. (ANI)

