Sony A7R III full-frame mirrorless camera launched in India

NEW DELHI: Sony on Tuesday launched the A7R III full-frame mirrorless camera in India. The A7R III combines a high-resolution 42.4 MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with shooting speeds at up to 10 fps with full AF/AE tracking, as well as 4K video quality and wide 15-stop dynamic range.Sony claims it to be an "extremely versatile tool for photographers, videographers, multi-media creators and all other types of professionals that demand reliability, flexibility and versatility".The 42.4MP high-resolution, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor utilises a gapless on-chip lens design and AR (anti-reflective) coating on the surface of the sensor’s seal glass to improve light collection efficiency, resulting in high sensitivity with low-noise performance and wide dynamic range.Sony’s new A7R III also features a new front-end LSI that doubles the readout speed of the image sensor, as well as an updated BIONZ X processing-engine that boosts processing speed by approximately 1.8 times compared to the A7R II.These components work together to allow the camera to shoot at faster speeds while also enabling its impressive ISO range of 100 - 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 – 102400 for still images) and massive 15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivity settings.A7R III full-frame mirrorless camera is equipped with a refined image processing system that allows it to shoot full 42.4MP images at up to 10 fps with continuous, accurate AF/AE tracking for up to 76 JPEG / RAW images or 28 uncompressed RAW images.This high speed 10 fps mode is available with either a mechanical shutter or a completely silent shooting, adding to the immense flexibility of the camera.The camera can also shoot continuously at up to 8 fps in live view mode with minimal lag in the viewfinder or LCD screen.These high speed options ensure that fast moving subjects can be captured with extreme accuracy and incredible image detail.The focusing system of the A7R III is comprised of 399 focal-plane phase-detection AF points that cover approximately 68% of the image area in both the horizontal and vertical directions. There is also 425 contrast AF points, an increase of 400 points compared to the A7R II.The camera is equipped with an innovative 5-axis optical image stabilisation system fine-tuned to support its high-resolution shooting capacity, resulting in a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage.The new A7R III offers 4K (3840x2160 pixels) video recording across the full width of the full-frame image sensor. When shooting in Super 35mm format, the camera uses full pixel readout without pixel binning to collect 5K of information, oversampling it to produce high quality 4K footage with exceptional detail and depth.The newly launched A7R III will be available in all Alpha flagship stores, Sony Center and major electronic stores across India. Sony has priced A7R III at Rs. 2,64,990, and it will go on sale from November 24. And its lens, the SEL24105G, will be available at Rs. 1,09,990 from November 20.