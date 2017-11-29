 Samsung’s Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro launched; Pre-booking from Dec 4, detailed specification here
Gear Sport will be available in Blue and Black colours and will be priced at Rs. 22,990, while at a price of Rs. 13,590, the Gear Fit2 Pro will come in Black & Red colours

29 Nov 2017
The Gear Fit2 Pro will be available on Flipkart while the Gear Sport will be available on Amazon. You will also find both the new wearables on Samsung shop. (Image: samsung.com)

New Delhi: Samsung launched its two wearable devices, Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro, on Wednesday for the Indian market. The pre-bookings will open on Dec 4, 2017, while the two smartwatches will go sale from Dec 11, 2017.



The company claims to provide auto tracking, seamless phone connectivity, GPS enabled run tracking. For swimming enthusiasts, the phone comes with swim tracking capabilities and is 50m water resistance. The watch also comes with an advanced real-time heart rate monitoring and it also tracks walking, running, cycling and performing dynamic activities like dancing and playing basketball.





In the wearable segment, the Gear Sport smartwatch caters to the sports enthusiasts as the watch is made out of premium steel with a rotating bezel user interface. Gear Sport can further be used for nutrition management, gameplay analytics and it can even be used for calling an Uber. The company says that the watch comes with military-level durability. Gear Sport will be available in Blue and Black colours and will be priced at INR 22,990.

While the other watch known as Gear Fit2 Pro comes with an ergonomic curved Super AMOLED 1.5-inch display. The watch can also act as a secondary screen to the phone as it is capable of displaying complex information. The smartwatch will come in Black & Red and will be available at a price of INR 13,590.

The device claims that it moulds itself around the user’s lifestyle where all 24 hours in the day are accounted. This tracking will be done through a selection of in-house and third-party applications.

Aditya Babbar, General Manager Samsung India, in a statement said “We have introduced new smart capabilities, easy-to-use features and partnered with leading names in tech and fitness to help consumers go beyond fitness and live an active, balanced and fulfilling life,”

For the enthusiast in India, below is the detailed specification of the watch

  • Gear Sport
    Colour Black, Blue
    Display - 1.2” Circular Super AMOLED, 360 x 360, Full Color Always On Display, Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3
    AP - Dual Core 1.0 GHz
    OS - Tizen
    Size - 42.9 (W) x 44.6 (H) x 11.6 (D) mm, 50g (without band)
    Strap - 20mm
    Memory - 4GB Internal memory, 768MB RAM
    Connectivity - Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/GLONASS
    Sensor - Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM, Ambient light
    Battery - 300mAh
    Charge - Wireless charging
    Durability - 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G
    Compatibility - Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later, Other Android: Android 4.4 or later

  •  Gear Fit2 Pro
    Colour - Black, Red
    Display - 1.5” Curved Super AMOLED, 216 x 432, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
    AP - Dual Core 1.0 GHz
    OS - Tizen
    Size - 25.0 (W) x 51.3 (H) mm, 34g (Large), 33g (Small)
    Memory - 4GB Internal memory, 512MB RAM
    Connectivity - Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/
    Sensor - Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM
    Battery - 200mAh
    Charge - Pogo type
    Durability - 5 ATM water resistance, MIL STD 810G
    Compatibility - Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later, Other Android: Android 4.4 or later

First Published:
