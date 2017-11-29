Samsung’s Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro launched; Pre-booking from Dec 4, detailed specification here



Keep track of your fitness. Take the plunge with swim-proof #GearFit2Pro towards a healthy lifestyle and achieve all your fitness goals. Know more: https://t.co/TXH8mWMnTd pic.twitter.com/07YCrbSGS7

— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) November 29, 2017



The new #GearSport is a stylish sports watch made out of premium steel with the acclaimed rotating bezel user interface. pic.twitter.com/WqrGwTovGi



— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) November 29, 2017





Gear Sport

Colour Black, Blue

Display - 1.2” Circular Super AMOLED, 360 x 360, Full Color Always On Display, Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3

AP - Dual Core 1.0 GHz

OS - Tizen

Size - 42.9 (W) x 44.6 (H) x 11.6 (D) mm, 50g (without band)

Strap - 20mm

Memory - 4GB Internal memory, 768MB RAM

Connectivity - Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/GLONASS

Sensor - Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM, Ambient light

Battery - 300mAh

Charge - Wireless charging

Durability - 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G

Compatibility - Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later, Other Android: Android 4.4 or later



Colour Black, Blue Display - 1.2” Circular Super AMOLED, 360 x 360, Full Color Always On Display, Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3 AP - Dual Core 1.0 GHz OS - Tizen Size - 42.9 (W) x 44.6 (H) x 11.6 (D) mm, 50g (without band) Strap - 20mm Memory - 4GB Internal memory, 768MB RAM Connectivity - Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/GLONASS Sensor - Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM, Ambient light Battery - 300mAh Charge - Wireless charging Durability - 5 ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G Compatibility - Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later, Other Android: Android 4.4 or later

Gear Fit2 Pro

Colour - Black, Red

Display - 1.5” Curved Super AMOLED, 216 x 432, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

AP - Dual Core 1.0 GHz

OS - Tizen

Size - 25.0 (W) x 51.3 (H) mm, 34g (Large), 33g (Small)

Memory - 4GB Internal memory, 512MB RAM

Connectivity - Bluetooth® v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/

Sensor - Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM

Battery - 200mAh

Charge - Pogo type

Durability - 5 ATM water resistance, MIL STD 810G

Compatibility - Samsung Galaxy: Android 4.3 or later, Other Android: Android 4.4 or later



Samsung launched its two wearable devices, Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro, on Wednesday for the Indian market. The pre-bookings will open on Dec 4, 2017, while the two smartwatches will go sale from Dec 11, 2017.The company claims to provide auto tracking, seamless phone connectivity, GPS enabled run tracking. For swimming enthusiasts, the phone comes with swim tracking capabilities and is 50m water resistance. The watch also comes with an advanced real-time heart rate monitoring and it also tracks walking, running, cycling and performing dynamic activities like dancing and playing basketball.In the wearable segment, the Gear Sport smartwatch caters to the sports enthusiasts as the watch is made out of premium steel with a rotating bezel user interface. Gear Sport can further be used for nutrition management, gameplay analytics and it can even be used for calling an Uber. The company says that the watch comes with military-level durability. Gear Sport will be available in Blue and Black colours and will be priced at INR 22,990.While the other watch known as Gear Fit2 Pro comes with an ergonomic curved Super AMOLED 1.5-inch display. The watch can also act as a secondary screen to the phone as it is capable of displaying complex information. The smartwatch will come in Black & Red and will be available at a price of INR 13,590.The device claims that it moulds itself around the user’s lifestyle where all 24 hours in the day are accounted. This tracking will be done through a selection of in-house and third-party applications.Aditya Babbar, General Manager Samsung India, in a statement said “We have introduced new smart capabilities, easy-to-use features and partnered with leading names in tech and fitness to help consumers go beyond fitness and live an active, balanced and fulfilling life,”For the enthusiast in India, below is the detailed specification of the watch