Samsung Sale: Know what is its 'Happy Hours' sale on Amazon and when will it happen

For the first time in India, Samsung India will cut the prices of some of its Galaxy smartphones. This comes ahead of Christmas and the sale will be part of "Happy Hours" sale on Amazon.in.Happy Hours sale will happen on December 12. As per media reports, the 'Happy Hour" sale which will also be happening on Samsung e-store, will include the Rs 8,990 Galaxy On7 Pro.Data revealed by Market research firm Gartner said last claims that the South Korean tech giant's smartphone sales recorded a double-digit increase (19.3 percent) in the third quarter.With a 22.3 percent market share, the South Korean giant pipped Apple to grab the top spot in the global smartphone sales to end users (by vendor) in the third quarter of 2017.Apple registered a distant 11.9 percent market share while Huawei with 9.5 percent was at third spot as the global smartphone sales reached 383 million units in the third quarter.In the second quarter, Samsung registered 20.7 percent market share while Apple had 13.7 percent, indicating a drop for the Cupertino-based giant.(with input from agencies)