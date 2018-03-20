Samsung launches Smart Healthcare citizenship initiative in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Samsung India has announced inauguration of the Samsung Smart Healthcare program at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam to provide affordable and quality healthcare to patients from the economically and socially weaker sections of society.

As part of the program, Samsung has provided advanced and innovative healthcare equipment such as digital ultrasound and digital x-ray manufactured by the company free to select government hospitals across the country.

The Samsung Smart Healthcare facility in Visakhapatnam was inaugurated by G. Srijana, IAS and Joint Collector, Vizag.

"Quality healthcare facilities are the need of the hour today. We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung India for this program. Samsung Smart Healthcare initiative will equip the hospital with much-needed advanced healthcare devices to facilitate quality healthcare services. We are dedicated to offer affordable and advanced healthcare facilities for the people of Andhra Pradesh and welcome the support from Samsung to equip our hospitals with the latest healthcare equipment," said Pravin Kumar, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam.

Samsung Smart Healthcare is Samsung India's flagship citizenship initiative in the healthcare space.

"Samsung believes in transforming communities and creating a better life for people. We are pleased to partner with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to offer healthcare solutions with the effective use of technology. Through this collaboration, we aspire to provide people in Vishakhapatnam and its adjoining areas easy access to advanced healthcare facilities. Samsung Smart Healthcare program combines good infrastructure, latest technology and best available medical expertise under one roof," said Deepak Bhardwaj, Vice President, Samsung India.

Samsung Smart Healthcare program aims to support the Government's efforts to benefit communities with limited access to quality healthcare. With innovative products such as digital ultrasound, digital x-ray and accessories that facilitate healthcare intervention and multiple medical examinations, since 2015, Samsung has collaborated with 16 government hospitals across to country for the Samsung Smart Healthcare program.

Over 3.5 lakh patients from economically and socially weaker sections of society have benefitted from the Samsung Smart Healthcare program till date. Doctors, technicians and radiologists are also trained to handle state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and software. (ANI)